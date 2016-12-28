Texas A&M Football: How to Watch the Aggies in the Texas Bowl

The Texas A&M football team will square off with former Big XII foe Kansas State in the 2016 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.
First off, the entire broadcast of the 1998 Big XII championship is available on Youtube here. If for any reason you’re not pumped for this BOWL GAME watch that, then get psyched for one more chance to see some of your favorite Aggies for one last time. Need a cliff notes version? Click here to watch Sirr Parker‘s overtime touchdown to beat the number one team in the nation, Kansas State.
A lot has changed since that game. For one, the Aggies no longer play the Wildcats every year in conference play. The maroon and white haven’t faced Bill Synder’s Kansas State team since they left the Big XII for the SEC in 2012. The last time Texas A&M faced a former Big XII opponent in a bowl game they blew out Oklahoma in the 2012 Cotton Bowl.
Game Info
Location: Houston, Tx
Venue: NRG Stadium
Time: 8:00 PM Central Time
TV: ESPNU, WatchESPN
Betting Line: Texas A&M -3
Over/Under: 58
Texas A&M Against the Spread this Year: 4-8
Statistical Leaders
Passing
Texas A&M: Trevor Knight: 163 of 314 passing (51.9% completions) for 2,122 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT, 121.7 QBR
Kansas State: Jesse Ertz: 138 of 244 passing (56.5% completions) for 1,560 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT, 117.8 QBR
Rushing
Texas A&M: Trayveon Williams: 147 carries for 1024 yards, 8 TD
Kansas State: Jesse Ertz: 159 carries for 945 yards, 10 TD
Receiving
Texas A&M: Josh Reynolds: 49 catches for 885 yards, 10 TD
Kansas State: Byron Pringle: 36 catches for 524 yards, 3 TD
Front Seven:
Texas A&M: Myles Garrett: 8.5 sacks, 15 TFL
Kansas State: Jordan Willis: 11.5 sacks, 16.5 TFL
Secondary
Texas A&M: Justin Evans: 4 INT, 6 passes defended
Kansas State: D.J. Reed: 3 INT, 15 passes defended
What They’re Saying
Jersey colors can’t hurt, right?
Kansas State fans are talking some smack.
Bill Snyder sweater alert!
Whatever you do, make sure you’re dressed in appropriate Texan attire.
Last but not least…. that school in Austin will be watching from their couches. #BTHOtu
Predictions
The Aggies are a more talented football team than Kansas State. The Wildcats don’t have offensive players the caliber of Josh Reynolds and Christian Kirk. Myles Garrett is more likely than not to be the number one pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Still, this game is projected to be close because of the Aggies inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.
Bill Snyder is known for having disciplined football teams that don’t beat themselves. Their objective will be to stay in the game until the fourth quarter. If they are able to keep this game close it might only take one mistake for this one to go against the Aggies.
Even with all of those caveats, Texas A&M stands a good chance to overwhelm the Kansas State with a few big offensive plays early. Look for Trayveon Williams and Kirk to get the ball in space and make a move against the Wildcat’s stingy secondary.
***Stats from ESPN, Sports Reference***