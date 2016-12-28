Texas A&M Football: How to Watch the Aggies in the Texas Bowl

The Texas A&M football team will square off with former Big XII foe Kansas State in the 2016 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.

First off, the entire broadcast of the 1998 Big XII championship is available on Youtube here. If for any reason you’re not pumped for this BOWL GAME watch that, then get psyched for one more chance to see some of your favorite Aggies for one last time. Need a cliff notes version? Click here to watch Sirr Parker‘s overtime touchdown to beat the number one team in the nation, Kansas State.

A lot has changed since that game. For one, the Aggies no longer play the Wildcats every year in conference play. The maroon and white haven’t faced Bill Synder’s Kansas State team since they left the Big XII for the SEC in 2012. The last time Texas A&M faced a former Big XII opponent in a bowl game they blew out Oklahoma in the 2012 Cotton Bowl.

Game Info

Location: Houston, Tx

Venue: NRG Stadium

Time: 8:00 PM Central Time

TV: ESPNU, WatchESPN

Betting Line: Texas A&M -3

Over/Under: 58

Texas A&M Against the Spread this Year: 4-8

Statistical Leaders

Passing

Texas A&M: Trevor Knight: 163 of 314 passing (51.9% completions) for 2,122 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT, 121.7 QBR

Kansas State: Jesse Ertz: 138 of 244 passing (56.5% completions) for 1,560 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT, 117.8 QBR

Rushing

Texas A&M: Trayveon Williams: 147 carries for 1024 yards, 8 TD

Kansas State: Jesse Ertz: 159 carries for 945 yards, 10 TD

Receiving

Texas A&M: Josh Reynolds: 49 catches for 885 yards, 10 TD

Kansas State: Byron Pringle: 36 catches for 524 yards, 3 TD

Front Seven:

Texas A&M: Myles Garrett: 8.5 sacks, 15 TFL

Kansas State: Jordan Willis: 11.5 sacks, 16.5 TFL

Secondary

Texas A&M: Justin Evans: 4 INT, 6 passes defended

Kansas State: D.J. Reed: 3 INT, 15 passes defended

What They’re Saying

Jersey colors can’t hurt, right?

#KState will be the home team at the #TexasBowl and wear purple. In bowl games, K-State is 5-6 wearing purple, 2-6 wearing white. — Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) December 16, 2016

Kansas State fans are talking some smack.

.@TexasBowl K-State has beaten 4 of the 5 P5 teams in Texas this year, so when we beat A&M can you rename it to the K-State Owns Texas Bowl? — Christian Stromgren (@ItsGwenoBaby) December 14, 2016

Bill Snyder sweater alert!

Whatever you do, make sure you’re dressed in appropriate Texan attire.

what is the most important accessory you are wearing to the Texas Bowl? — cuppycup (@cuppycup) December 16, 2016

Last but not least…. that school in Austin will be watching from their couches. #BTHOtu

Predictions

The Aggies are a more talented football team than Kansas State. The Wildcats don’t have offensive players the caliber of Josh Reynolds and Christian Kirk. Myles Garrett is more likely than not to be the number one pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Still, this game is projected to be close because of the Aggies inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.

Bill Snyder is known for having disciplined football teams that don’t beat themselves. Their objective will be to stay in the game until the fourth quarter. If they are able to keep this game close it might only take one mistake for this one to go against the Aggies.

Even with all of those caveats, Texas A&M stands a good chance to overwhelm the Kansas State with a few big offensive plays early. Look for Trayveon Williams and Kirk to get the ball in space and make a move against the Wildcat’s stingy secondary.

***Stats from ESPN, Sports Reference***

