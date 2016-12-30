Texas A&M Football: Season Rewind – Nick Harvey

Texas A&M football corner Nick Harvey continued making strives to improve in 2016 and became a fixture in the starting lineup.

Harvey led the team and finished tied for third in the SEC with 10 passes defended. He tallied 64 tackles with 1.5 tackles for a loss as well as an interception and fumble recovery.

The defensive scheme that the Aggies like to run depends on excellent outside coverage from both cornerbacks. Defensive coordinator John Chavis likes to bring pressure. In doing so, that leaves the corners in one on one matchups with the opposing wide receivers.

When Harvey first got to Texas A&M as a freshman he struggled against faster wide receivers on the outside. Last year as a sophomore he got burned more than once on long touchdowns.

This year he started off shaky, but quickly became one of the Aggies most reliable defenders. The Aggies opposite side corner Priest Willis missed playing time with injuries. That forced Chavis to give Deshawn Capers-Smith more playing time.

Harvey was frequently a target of opposing quarterbacks, but it seemed that the more often he was thrown at the better be became at knocking the ball away.

The defensive performance against LSU isn’t one that Chavis is going to right home about. Although the team struggled, Harvey played extremely well, all but locking down his side of the field against the pass. He was less fortune in the Aggies’ bowl game, giving up a 79 yard touchdown strike to Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz.

Harvey will likely join fellow third year players Armani Watts, Donovan Wilson, and Priest Willis in returning to Aggieland next season. If he does come back, the Aggies will have one of the most experienced secondaries in the SEC.

