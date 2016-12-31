Texas Basketball: Full Schedule for Remainder of 2016-17 Season

Who will the Texas basketball team be facing we head into 2017?

On Sunday at midnight, we will hit the new year and enter 2017. Given what has happened over the first two months of this season for Texas basketball, they may want the new year to start fresh and open with new goals to salvage the previous production. This has seen them go 6-7, including losing to Kansas State in their Big 12 opener on Friday.

There are still plenty of games to go to make something out of this season. While it has spiraled downward, it’s possible the higher level of competition will get the most out of the Longhorns. They also need to outproduce their recent offensive production, which has been inconsistent. This also goes for finding a point guard with Kerwin Roach Jr. mostly handling these duties.

All of this may be developed through the rest of this schedule for the Texas basketball team, which begins on January 4:

vs Oklahoma State – Wednesday, January 4 – 8:00 p.m. ET

@ Iowa State – Saturday, January 7 – 9:15 p.m. ET

vs TCU – Wednesday, January 11 – 8:00 p.m. ET

vs West Virginia – Saturday, January 14 – 4:00 p.m. ET

@ Baylor – Tuesday, January 17 – 7:00 p.m. ET

@ Kansas – Saturday, January 21 – 2:00 p.m. ET

vs Oklahoma – Monday, January 23 – 9:00 p.m. ET

@ Georgia – Saturday, January 28 – 4:00 p.m. ET

vs Texas Tech – Wednesday, February 1 – 9:00 p.m. ET

@ TCU – Saturday, February 4 – 1:00 p.m. ET

vs Iowa State – Tuesday, February 7 – 9:00 p.m. ET

@ Oklahoma State – Saturday, February 11 – 4:00 p.m. ET

@ Oklahoma – Tuesday, February 14 – 9:00 p.m. ET

vs Kansas State – Saturday, February 18 – 2:00 p.m. ET

@ West Virginia – Monday, February 20 – 9:00 p.m. ET

vs Kansas – Saturday, February 25 – TBD

@ Texas Tech – Wednesday, March 1 – 9:00 p.m. ET

vs Baylor – Saturday, March 4 – 4:00 p.m. ET

The only nonconference game remaining is against Georgia on January 28. Other than that, UT will be seeing plenty of the likes of Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Baylor for the rest of the season.

How do you think Texas will fare for the remainder of the year as we head into 2017?

