Texas Basketball vs. Iowa State Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Tuesday night’s game between Texas Basketball and Iowa State online.

On Tuesday night, Texas Basketball will stay at home to host Iowa State. This will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX.

Texas’ 2016-17 season is pretty much lost. They’re coming into this game at 9-14 after losing to TCU on Saturday night, 78-63, and dropping seven of their last nine. This saw Jarrett Allen have 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Longhorns, while shooting nine for 14. Even though the team shot over 45 percent from the field, they only hit two of 13 three-pointers. This is in comparison to TCU’s eight-made three’s. If Texas had hit maybe four more, this could have been a more interesting game.

In another bright spot, however, Andrew Jones and Kerwin Roach played well from a ball distributor spot. They combined for 12 of the 17 assists that Texas totaled.

Heading into the Iowa State game, Texas will look to contain one of the highest-scoring teams in the Big 12. ISU averages 81 points per game, compared to UT’s 69. They are led by do-it-all senior guard Monte Morris. He’s averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. It’s a somewhat similar role that Georges Niang played.

Behind Morris is Nazareth Mitrou-Long with his 15.4 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. These two and Deontre Burton anchor the offense and may be difficult to deal with.

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Texas Basketball vs. Iowa State online. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Austin, TX

Venue: Frank Erwin Center

TV Info: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Texas will try to get back on track against Iowa State on Tuesday night.

