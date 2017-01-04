Texas Basketball vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Wednesday night’s Texas basketball’s game with Oklahoma State online.

On Wednesday night, the Texas basketball team will take back to the hardwood for more Big 12 action. Coming off a loss to Kansas State, the Longhorns will head home to face Oklahoma State at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX.

It’s been a struggle for Texas during the 2016-17 college basketball season, with the recent game against Kansas State only being their latest issue as we head into the new year. They stand at 6-7, at the bottom of the Big 12 conference, and seem to be a steep climb away from the majority of the other schools.

Despite the poor play, Jarrett Allen and Tevin Mack have been mainstays on the court. They have combined for over 25 of the school’s points per game and are No. 1 and 2 in team rebounding. Allen is coming off his third double-double in four games.

For this game, an already small Longhorn team will be without guard Kendal Yancy, who suffered an ankle injury on December 30. Who could step up and replace his handful of minutes?

As for Oklahoma State, they are heading into this game at 10-3, having lost to West Virginia, 92-75. They have been led by the dynamic scoring of Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll, who are averaging over 35 points combined per game. Both are shooting over 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range as well.

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Wednesday night’s college basketball game between Texas and Oklahoma State online. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Wednesday, January 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Austin, TX

Venue: Frank Erwin Center

TV Info: Longhorn Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Will this be the game that the Texas basketball team turns things around? Or will Oklahoma State get their 11th win?

