Texas DA catches heat for wearing Cowboys jersey while being sworn in

A District Attorney in Texas is catching heat for his wardrobe at a private swearing-in ceremony.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez wore a No. 11 Cole Beasley jersey to the friends-and-family event. That raised eyebrows when The Caller-Times obtained a photo from Gonzalez’s chief prosecutor, Matt Manning.

“I think if they understood it was in a very small courthouse where I grew up (Agua Dulce), in front of nothing but my family and very close friends, they would see it in a different light,” Gonzalez said. “I have complete respect for the office I’m taking and that’s why I’ve been working hard since Day 1.”

The swearing in took place during the Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday. The paper reported many attendees wore Cowboys garb.

The public swearing-in is scheduled for Jan. 12, and Gonzalez, a former defense attorney who has “Not Guilty” tattooed across his chest,” says he won’t be in a jersey but might wear a Cowboys pin or tie.

Of course you can use it! I’ve been True Blue since Day 1, and will be ’til the day I die! Go Cowboys! #TrueBlue https://t.co/v0saNwOXcu — Mark Gonzalez (@markdegonz3) January 4, 2017