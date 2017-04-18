Texas daycare worker facing charges after tossing toddler

A Plano, Texas daycare worker is facing charges after video surfaced showing her tossing a child onto the ground.

Police said they’ve talked to and issued an arrest warrant for Jazmine Torres. She will be charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony.

According to a Facebook post, a mother was watching live surveillance video from Children’s Courtyard of Plano and saw Torres sling an 18-month-old boy onto a nap mat.

The child was checked out at Children’s Health hospital in Dallas. Doctors said he was not physically hurt.

Children’s Courtyard, which is located on Parkwood Boulevard, has had several violations this year. Since 2015, there have been nine “high risk” violations, according to a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report.

In February there was a violation where a caregiver used inappropriate methods to discipline children. In January a child was left unattended and in a separate incident that month a child was left alone on a playground for nearly 30 minutes.

Read more at Fox 4 News.