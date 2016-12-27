Texas Football: Bowl Game History, Win-Loss Record

A look at Texas football’s complete bowl history and their all-time win-loss record.

For the past two seasons, Texas’ football team has been on the outside looking in on the bowl games. After finishing below .500 in both 2015 and 2016, this left them out of the postseason and arguably led to a change in head coaches (Charlie Strong fired, Tom Herman hired). Their last appearance came in 2014, where they lost to Arkansas, 31-7.

Prior to this recent lack of success, Texas had a strong bowl history that dates all the way back to the 1942 Cotton Bowl, where they beat Georgia Tech, 14-7. They would go on to be featured in a bowl game in every decade, including four national championships along the way. Their last one came in 2005, at the Rose Bowl, against USC.

The Longhorns have had a long bowl history. Who did they beat in 1952? How about in 2001? Here’s a look at every postseason matchup they have had since 1942:

1942 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Georgia Tech, 14-7

1943 Cotton Bowl – Tied Randolph Field, 7-7

1945 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Missouri, 40-27

1947 Sugar Bowl – Defeated Alabama, 27-7

1948 Orange Bowl – Defeated Georgia, 41-28

1950 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Tennessee, 20-14

1952 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Tennessee, 16-0

1957 Sugar Bowl – Lost to Mississippi, 39-7

1959 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Syracuse, 23-14

1960 Bluebonnet Bowl – Tied Alabama, 3-3

1961 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Mississippi, 12-7

1962 Cotton Bowl – Lost to LSU, 13-0

1963 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Navy, 28-6

1964 Orange Bowl – Defeated Alabama, 21-17

1966 Bluebonnet Bowl – Defeated Mississippi, 19-0

1968 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Tennessee, 36-13

1969 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Notre Dame, 21-17

1970 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Notre Dame, 24-11

1971 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Penn State, 30-6

1972 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Alabama, 17-13

1973 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Nebraska, 19-3

1974 Gator Bowl – Lost to Auburn, 27-3

1975 Bluebonnet Bowl – Defeated Colorado 38-21

1977 Cotton Bowl – Lost to NotreDame, 38-10

1978 Sun Bowl – Defeated Maryland, 42-0

1979 Sun Bowl – Lost to Washington, 14-7

1980 Bluebonnet Bowl – Lost to North Carolina, 16-7

1981 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Alabama, 14-12

1982 Sun Bowl – Lost to North Carolina, 26-10

1983 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Georgia, 10-9

1984 Freedom Bowl – Lost to Iowa, 55-17

1985 Bluebonnet Bowl – Lost to Air Force, 24-16

1987 Bluebonnet Bowl – Defeated Pittsburgh, 32-27

1990 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Miami (Fla.), 46-3

1994 Sun Bowl – Defeated North Carolina, 35-31

1995 Sugar Bowl – Lost to Virginia Tech, 28-10

1996 Fiesta Bowl – Lost to Penn State, 38-15

1998 Cotton Bowl – Defeated Mississippi State, 38-11

1999 Cotton Bowl – Lost to Arkansas, 27-6

2000 Holiday Bowl – Lost to Oregon, 35-30

2001 Holiday Bowl – Defeated Washington, 47-43

2002 Cotton Bowl – Defeated LSU, 35-20

2003 Holiday Bowl – Lost to Washington State, 28-20

2004 Rose Bowl – Defeated Michigan, 38-37

2005 Rose Bowl – Defeated USC, 41-38

2006 Alamo Bowl – Defeated Iowa, 26-24

2007 Holiday Bowl – Defeated Arizona State, 52-34

2008 Fiesta Bowl – Defeated Ohio State, 24-21

2009 BCS National Championship Game – Lost to Alabama, 37-21

2011 Holiday Bowl – Defeated California, 21-10

2012 Alamo Bowl – Defeated Oregon State, 31-27

2013 Alamo Bowl – Lost to Oregon, 30-7

2014 Texas Bowl – Lost to Arkansas, 31-7

Their all-time record is 27-24-2.

Texas will look to add to their bowl history in 2017, which will see them look to break their streak of being left out of the mix. Can they get a record at or above .500, though?

