Texas Football Recruiting: 2018 Offer Tracker for Potential Commitments

Who is the Texas Football program targeting for their 2018 recruiting class?
With the 2017 National Signing Day out of the way, Tom Herman and Texas Football have their eyes on the 2018 recruiting scene. This will see Herman’s first class be developed after he had just two months to finish the process that Charlie Strong began.
So far, the new staff has made offers to a handful of recruits for 2018. However, none have committed so far. This could change soon, but for now, here’s a look at everyone that Texas has put in their sights for the upcoming process (h/t 247Sports.com):
Quarterback
- Justin Fields (Committed to Penn State)
- Joey Gatewood (Committed to Auburn)
- Casey Thompson
- Cameron Rising (Committed to Oklahoma)
Running Back
- Jaelen Gill
- Keanthony Ingram
- Lorenzo Lingard
- TJ Pledger
Wide Receiver
- Kamryn Babb
- Brennan Eagles
- Terrace Marshall
- CJ Moore
- Joshua Moore
- Jalen Preston
- Jaylen Waddle
- Al’vonte Woodard
Tight End
- Malcolm Epps
- Brevin Jordan
- Reese Moore
- Mustapha Muhammad
- Jeremy Ruckert
Offensive Tackle
- Nana Asiedu
- Jackson Carman
- Rafiti Ghirmai
- Trey Stratford
Offensive Guard
- Barton Clement
- Trey Hill
- Chasen Hines
- Jamaree Salyer
Defensive End
- Jarell Cherry
- Ronnie Perkins
- Tyreke Smith
- Ron Tatum
- Max Wright
Defensive Tackle
- Calvin Avery
- Bobby Brown
- Keondre Coburn
- Trevor Trout
- Taron Vincent
Inside Linebacker
- Alston Orji
Outside Linebacker
- Palaie Gatoeote
Cornerbacks
- Anthony Cook
- Tre Douglas
- Jalen Green
- D’shawn Jamison
- Brendan Radley-Hiles
Safety
- BJ Foster
- Patrick Fields
- Jordan Moore (Committed to Texas A&M)
- Josh Proctor
- Leon O’Neal Jr.
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Myles Sims
- Caden Sterns (Committed to LSU)
- Atanza Vongor
Athlete
- Jaquayln Crawford
- Justin Watkins (Committed to Florida State)
More offers will be coming in over the coming days, weeks, and months, up until the 2018 National Signing Day. So this group of players that have received offers will only grow as 2017 goes on. Who will end up committing and becoming a Texas Longhorn?