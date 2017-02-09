Texas Football Recruiting: 2018 Offer Tracker for Potential Commitments

Who is the Texas Football program targeting for their 2018 recruiting class?

With the 2017 National Signing Day out of the way, Tom Herman and Texas Football have their eyes on the 2018 recruiting scene. This will see Herman’s first class be developed after he had just two months to finish the process that Charlie Strong began.

So far, the new staff has made offers to a handful of recruits for 2018. However, none have committed so far. This could change soon, but for now, here’s a look at everyone that Texas has put in their sights for the upcoming process (h/t 247Sports.com):

Quarterback

Justin Fields (Committed to Penn State)

Joey Gatewood (Committed to Auburn)

Casey Thompson

Cameron Rising (Committed to Oklahoma)

Running Back

Jaelen Gill

Keanthony Ingram

Lorenzo Lingard

TJ Pledger

Wide Receiver

Kamryn Babb

Brennan Eagles

Terrace Marshall

CJ Moore

Joshua Moore

Jalen Preston

Jaylen Waddle

Al’vonte Woodard

Tight End

Malcolm Epps

Brevin Jordan

Reese Moore

Mustapha Muhammad

Jeremy Ruckert

Offensive Tackle

Nana Asiedu

Jackson Carman

Rafiti Ghirmai

Trey Stratford

Offensive Guard

Barton Clement

Trey Hill

Chasen Hines

Jamaree Salyer

Defensive End

Jarell Cherry

Ronnie Perkins

Tyreke Smith

Ron Tatum

Max Wright

Defensive Tackle

Calvin Avery

Bobby Brown

Keondre Coburn

Trevor Trout

Taron Vincent

Inside Linebacker

Alston Orji

Outside Linebacker

Palaie Gatoeote

Cornerbacks

Anthony Cook

Tre Douglas

Jalen Green

D’shawn Jamison

Brendan Radley-Hiles

Safety

BJ Foster

Patrick Fields

Jordan Moore (Committed to Texas A&M)

Josh Proctor

Leon O’Neal Jr.

DeMarvion Overshown

Myles Sims

Caden Sterns (Committed to LSU)

Atanza Vongor

Athlete

Jaquayln Crawford

Justin Watkins (Committed to Florida State)

More offers will be coming in over the coming days, weeks, and months, up until the 2018 National Signing Day. So this group of players that have received offers will only grow as 2017 goes on. Who will end up committing and becoming a Texas Longhorn?

