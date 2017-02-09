Texas Football Recruiting: 2018 Offer Tracker for Potential Commitments

Who is the Texas Football program targeting for their 2018 recruiting class?

With the 2017 National Signing Day out of the way, Tom Herman and Texas Football have their eyes on the 2018 recruiting scene. This will see Herman’s first class be developed after he had just two months to finish the process that Charlie Strong began.

So far, the new staff has made offers to a handful of recruits for 2018. However, none have committed so far. This could change soon, but for now, here’s a look at everyone that Texas has put in their sights for the upcoming process (h/t 247Sports.com):

Quarterback

  • Justin Fields (Committed to Penn State)
  • Joey Gatewood (Committed to Auburn)
  • Casey Thompson
  • Cameron Rising (Committed to Oklahoma)

Running Back

  • Jaelen Gill
  • Keanthony Ingram
  • Lorenzo Lingard
  • TJ Pledger

Wide Receiver

  • Kamryn Babb
  • Brennan Eagles
  • Terrace Marshall
  • CJ Moore
  • Joshua Moore
  • Jalen Preston
  • Jaylen Waddle
  • Al’vonte Woodard

Tight End

  • Malcolm Epps
  • Brevin Jordan
  • Reese Moore
  • Mustapha Muhammad
  • Jeremy Ruckert

Offensive Tackle

  • Nana Asiedu
  • Jackson Carman
  • Rafiti Ghirmai
  • Trey Stratford

Offensive Guard

  • Barton Clement
  • Trey Hill
  • Chasen Hines
  • Jamaree Salyer

Defensive End

  • Jarell Cherry
  • Ronnie Perkins
  • Tyreke Smith
  • Ron Tatum
  • Max Wright

Defensive Tackle

  • Calvin Avery
  • Bobby Brown
  • Keondre Coburn
  • Trevor Trout
  • Taron Vincent

Inside Linebacker

  • Alston Orji

Outside Linebacker

  • Palaie Gatoeote

Cornerbacks

  • Anthony Cook
  • Tre Douglas
  • Jalen Green
  • D’shawn Jamison
  • Brendan Radley-Hiles

Safety

  • BJ Foster
  • Patrick Fields
  • Jordan Moore (Committed to Texas A&M)
  • Josh Proctor
  • Leon O’Neal Jr.
  • DeMarvion Overshown
  • Myles Sims
  • Caden Sterns (Committed to LSU)
  • Atanza Vongor

Athlete

  • Jaquayln Crawford
  • Justin Watkins (Committed to Florida State)

More offers will be coming in over the coming days, weeks, and months, up until the 2018 National Signing Day. So this group of players that have received offers will only grow as 2017 goes on. Who will end up committing and becoming a Texas Longhorn?

