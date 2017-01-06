Texas Football Recruiting: LB Marqez Bimage Commits

Texas football has added Marqez Bimage to the 2017 recruiting class.

The early part of 2017 is set to be big for Texas football. They have Tom Herman as the head coach after firing Charlie Strong, the coaching staff recently got finalized, and the recruiting class for the upcoming season is coming together as well. Herman and Co. already got a handful of commitments just five weeks into his tenure.

The next player joining Texas football has been set. According to 247Sports.com, linebacker Marqez Bimage has announced that he’s committing to the Longhorns. He had been set to make officials visits to UT and Baylor, but “ended the process earlier than expected.” Bimage previously gave a verbal commitment to Houston during Herman’s time at the school.

Bimage also spoke with 247Sports, saying Texas had been the “best fit” for him.

“I had a final two of Baylor and Texas, but I just decided that Texas was the best fit for me,” Bimage said. “I just felt comfortable with the coaches. I have a great relationship them. It’s a great place.”

247Sports has Bimage listed as the No. 25 inside linebacker in the 2017 recruiting class. He’s also the 99th overall player from the state of Texas and No. 703 overall in the National Composite. Bimage stands at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds.

Bimage is the first linebacker commitment for Texas football’s 2017 recruiting class. But he will join fellow defensive players, Taquon Graham, Josh Thompson, and Kobe Boyce.

There is less than one month before the 2017 National Signing Day, so we could see this group of players expand over the next few weeks. With Herman looking to get his own players into the program, we could see plenty of recruiting news go down.

Who could join the football program next?

