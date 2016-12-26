Texas Football Recruiting: OL Barton Clement Puts School in His Top 5

2018 offensive lineman Barton Clement may be headed to Texas based on his top five choices.

Even with Texas developing their 2017 recruiting class, 2018 has steadily been coming together as well. While no one has committed, the school has shown interest in high school athletes like safety BJ Foster, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, and cornerback Anthony Cook. 247Sports.com has all three players listed as five-star recruits.

Texas may be closing in on signing someone, though. At least, somewhat. On December 24, Class of 2018 offensive lineman, Barton Clement listed his top five schools on Twitter. This included Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, and the Longhorns. The tweet below does not mention anything on when he could make his decision.

Clement is listed as a four-star offensive lineman by 247Sports. He’s the No. 6 offensive guard in the country and the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of Texas. The Missouri City, TX native stands at 6-foot-2, 304 pounds.

Despite the listing of the five schools, 247Sports has Clement’s Crystal Ball Prediction for Texas A&M at 100-percent. He unofficially visited the Aggies in their 2016 spring game.

As for UT, they made Clement an offer on December 19, which may have led to him placing the school in his top five. This was his first offer received since Ohio State in August. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also visited the 16-year-old in late November.

With everything going on with the 2017 class, getting an edge on a top recruit for 2018 is a great sign for developing Tom Herman’s first full group of recruits. He has kept seven of former head coach Charlie Strong’s players while adding his own. Some have even flipped their commitments.

The recruiting process for 2018 is far from over, so things could develop and change with Barton Clement’s status over the next year-plus. Will he become a Longhorn?

More from Hook’em Headlines

This article originally appeared on