Texas Football Recruiting: OL Derek Kerstetter Commits

Offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter has flipped his commitment and announced that he will go to Texas.

Last week, we noted how new Texas football head coach Tom Herman made offers to three already committed players for the 2017 class. The trio was Tre Brown (Oklahoma), Derek Kerstetter (Oklahoma State), and Roshauud Paul (Texas A&M). None had answered the call until Monday afternoon, though.

Kerstetter, an offensive lineman, announced on Twitter that he will be going to Texas with a photo, message, and “Hook Em” caption. He thanked Oklahoma State for the opportunity, but thought it over and decided on joining the new staff in Austin. This is along with representing the state and playing in front of family and friends.

Kerstetter is a U.S. Army All-American and rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He’s the 90th ranked offensive tackle and 134th player in the state of Texas.

The list of football recruits heading to Texas in 2017 has now grown from 11 to 12 players. Kerstetter is the first offensive lineman to commit with multiple running backs and defensive ends already set for the upcoming class. They most recently had running back Daniel Young and tight end Cade Brewer join the Longhorns over the weekend.

247Sports now has Texas as the No. 26 recruiting class in the nation and second overall in the Big 12. It’s an improvement from where former head coach Charlie Strong had it, mostly due to Herman and Co. being aggressive in getting new talent to join the program. The class is quickly growing and could continue to rise as we enter January.

Derek Kerstetter is just the latest to join the Burnt Orange and should join an intriguing Texas team for the 2017 season. Who will be next to commit either late this month or in early 2017?

