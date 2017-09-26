Homeowners in suburban Houston neighborhoods that flooded during Hurricane Harvey are questioning if local officials did enough to warn them a nearby reservoir could overflow during a heavy storm.

They say they didn’t know about a warning added more than 20 years ago to an obscure land record known as a plat. The warning says subdivisions near the Barker Reservoir could be subject to “controlled inundation.”

Fort Bend County’s top elected official says homeowners have a right to be upset, but information about the flooding risk around the Barker Reservoir was available if they had done research.

Eli Magana says he knew nothing of the warning when he bought his house less than a year ago. The home stood in 4 feet of water for more than a week.