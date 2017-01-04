Texas lawmaker pushing 'Constitutional Carry' gun bill

A state lawmaker wants to make it legal for all Texans to pack a pistol with or without a permit.

Two controversial gun laws have come through the Texas Legislature in the past few sessions. Legislators passed the Open Carry law two years ago. Campus Carry also allows the concealed carry of handguns on college campus.

But State Rep. Jonathan Strickland wants to take it a step further. He has authored House Bill 375, or the Constitutional Carry bill, to give all Texans the right to openly carry a handgun.

“We don’t think that Texans should have to take a required class or pay a fee to exercise their Second Amendment rights to defend themselves,” he said.

