Texas man gets drug charge cleared after suspected meth turns out to be kitty litter

A Texas man had a drug charge dropped after authorities discovered that the alleged methamphetamine found in his possession was actually kitty litter.

KETK-TV reported Saturday that authorities in Harris County made the discovery of at least a half-pound of kitty litter during a traffic stop in early December. Deputies arrested Ross LeBeau thinking the kitty litter was methamphetamine.

The kitty litter was found in one of LeBeau’s socks, which he uses to keep his windshield from fogging up. LeBeau got into some trouble after the test results came back positive for methamphetamine.

A Harris County forensic lab conducted a third test and revealed the substance to be kitty litter. The case against LeBeau was dismissed.

LeBeau lost his job due to the drug arrest, but he said he doesn’t blame the deputies.

“They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County,” LeBeau added. “This was the bust of the year for them.”

