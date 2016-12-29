Texas man with life sentence for wife's slaying free on bond

A Houston-area man whose life prison sentence for the 1999 killing of his pregnant wife was vacated by Texas’ highest criminal court has been freed on bond.

David Mark Temple walked out of the Harris County Jail late Wednesday afternoon after nine years in a Texas prison.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals last month ruled the outcome of Temple’s trial would have been different if a Harris County prosecutor hadn’t withheld evidence from his attorneys and had disclosed other evidence to them sooner.

Prosecutors accused Temple of staging a burglary at his suburban Houston home and fatally shooting his wife, Belinda, because he was having an affair. She was seven months’ pregnant. He wasn’t charged until five years later.

Temple is due in court next week for a hearing.