A Texas mother charged in her daughter’s death reportedly told police she didn’t call 911 when her daughter was injured because her phone was low on minutes.

Jessica Briones, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing injuries to a child, San Antonio Express-News reported on Tuesday.

She brought her 4-year-old daughter to the San Antonio police substation on Sept. 5 with severe head trauma. Briones later admitted she didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t find her phone and she was allegedly “low on minutes,” according to the paper.

The toddler died a day later in the hospital.

Briones told police her daughter began vomiting the morning before she was brought to the substation. At first glance the girl appeared to be suffering from arm, face and head injuries, but doctors discovered there were much more damage done to her.

Doctors revealed the girl also had a swollen nose, eight scars on the back of her head, a black eye, deflated left lung, a fractured vertebrae, a swollen wrist and two swollen arms, a bruised ankle and detached tissue in her upper lip from her gums, the paper said.

Briones allegedly said she accidentally slammed the girl’s arm into the door. She couldn’t explain why her daughter had a severe head injury, but said her head hit the floor about four days before she died.

Doctors also said the girl had multiple brain bleeds and severe brain swelling that showed she was possibly struck on the head, according to an affidavit.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the girl’s cause of death.

Briones faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted, though charges could be upgraded pending autopsy results.