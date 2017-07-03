Texas mom says car keys foiled mugger, saved her life

A Texas woman with six kids said she fended off a mugger who punched her in the face by stabbing him in the neck with her car keys.

Jessica Collins, 27, of Amarillo, wrote that she knew what do thanks to her mother — and encouraged other women to be prepared — in a viral Facebook post that detailed the harrowing encounter and included photos of her bloody nose and keys.

She said she was getting a phone charger out of her car at 2:30 a.m. Friday when the mugger surprised her.

“Thankfully I had my keys in a defense position because I gave him a right hook and ended up getting him in the neck then he ran one way (holding his neck) and I ran the other way into my apt building and got inside my apt then called the police,” she wrote.

“A report has been made but still,” she added. “Please be careful out there. He’s is still out there somewhere and I know there are probably others like this. Feel free to share to save a life.”

ROGAINE THIEF MAY STRIKE AGAIN, COPS SAY

Colllins said that when she went out to the car she remembered to carry her keys in-between her knuckles for safety, KPRC-TV reported.

She told the station that when she was young her mother taught her do that after watching a women’s self-defense documentary on TV.

FLORIDA WOMAN SHOOTS INTRUDER BREAKING INTO NEIGHBOR’S APARTMENT

“I was filled with fear, but my first thought was punch him so I can run to my apartment,” she said.

Her Facebook post encouraged other woman to “share, share, share” her story.