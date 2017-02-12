Texas Rangers: The Story Of Matt Bush

Matt Bush is coming off the best season of his career. In fact, last season, he was pitching in the Majors for the first time in his career. Bush was in given the opportunity to get his derailed career back on track and he succeeded in doing so. No doubt, the Texas Rangers are proud to have given him a chance.

Bush appeared in 58 games last season, pitching a total of 61.2 innings. He allowed 44 hits, surrendered 18 runs and struck out 61 batters. He finished with a 7-2 record, including one save and 22 holds. According to Stefan Stevenson, Bush held hitters to a .196 batting average. No doubt, the Texas Rangers are impressed with his ability to play ball.

On March 12, 2012, Bush was arrested on several DUI charges including hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. Consequently, he would serve three years in prison.

Approximately two months after he was released from prison, Texas signed him to a minor-league contract. He was assigned to the AA Frisco. He not only played well, but he managed to stay out of trouble.

On May 13th, he was called to the Majors. He pitched in the ninth inning, allowing no hits and striking out one batter. Just two days later, he earned his first win in the majors.

Since his major- league debut, Bush has stayed out of trouble. It seems that serving time in prison made him learn his lesson. The Rangers should be proud. Of course, he isn’t the first troubled player to be given a chance by Texas. At this point, Arlington is the land of opportunity.

I expect Bush to be in for a decent 2017 season. In any case, he needs to be ready. He will be reporting to Spring Training next week. No doubt, he’s determined to prove himself and take his skills to the next level.

No doubt, he’ll give it his all in Spring Training. At any rate, he needs to be ready for anything.

