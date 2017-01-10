Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Elvis Andrus In 2017

Elvis Andrus is coming off a well-performed 2016 season. In the past few years, Andrus has improved season by season. He seems to be making progress. The question on everyone’s mind is whether or not he can bring his momentum into this upcoming season.

Andrus, 28, finished last season with 153 hits, a career-high of 69 RBIs and eight homers. He also finished with a career-high batting average of .302, this first time in his career that he finished a season with a batting average of over .300. A slight improvement from 2015, when he finished with a batting average of .258. He was awarded the Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award by the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America for his performance in 2016. No doubt, the Texas Rangers Organization is proud of him.

I expect Andrus’ momentum to continue this season. Prior to the 2013 season, he was signed to an eight-year contract extension worth $120 million. Since then he’s done all right and as I said earlier, he’s improved season by season. However, he has not been named to the All-Star since signing this extension. Regardless, he’s been a good player who’s been working very hard to improve his technique and craft.

Last season, he showed his unique improvement by finishing with a few career-highs. He’s been doing a good job of managing to stay healthy, which a very positive thing for him and the Texas Rangers, especially because of his very high salary. One of the keys to a successful season is to stay healthy.

There’s no doubt on anyone’s mind that the Rangers are excited to see what Andrus has in store this season.

