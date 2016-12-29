Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Jonathan Lucroy In 2017

Jonathan Lucroy is coming off a spectacular 2016 season. Lucroy was acquired by Texas on August 3rd. He appeared in 47 games for Texas and had decent success. He’ll be looking to continue his success with Texas in 2017.

On July 30th, the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to trade Lucroy to the Cleveland Indians. However, the trade didn’t go through because Lucroy exercised his no-trade clause, thus canceling the trade. Afterward, his trade to the Texas Rangers would be just a few days later. Lucroy insists that despite missing out on a trip to the World Series, the decision he made doesn’t bother him.

In an interview with ESPN’s Robert Sanchez, Lucroy said his decision came down to playing time and his 2017 team option. Ultimately, he was looking to go to a team where he could start. Lucroy insists that his decision was not personal, but just business. In other words, he did what he thought was best for him and his career.

In 47 games with Texas last season, Lucroy hit .276, registered 42 hits, 11 homers, 31 RBIs, and scored 19 runs. Meanwhile, before coming to Texas, he hit .299, registered 101 hits, 13 homers, 50 RBIs, and scored 48 runs with Milwaukee. Despite a great season, he would go on to struggle in the playoffs, going 1-for-12 and batting .083.

In November, the Rangers exercised Lucroy’s $5.25 million option for 2017, which makes him the primary catcher for next season. Definitely a great move by the Rangers.

I have no statistical predictions for Lucroy for 2017, but I have no doubt that he’ll have a good season. He’s a very useful and valuable asset to this ball club.

For the most part, the two-time All-Star could be in for an amazing 2017 season. In any case, he may be the team’s best player.

