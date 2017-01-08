Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Nomar Mazara In 2017

Nomar Mazara is coming off a fantastic rookie season. Following an injury to Shin-Soo Choo, Mazara was called up to the majors. That same month, he was named AL Rookie of the Month. He would win the award again in May. Additionally, he would be named Rangers Rookie of the Year by the DFW chapter of the Baseball Writers Associate of America.

Mazara, 21, finished last season with 137 hits, 64 RBIs, scored 59 runs, and hit 20 home runs in 145 games. He also finished with a batting average of .266. According to Stefan Stevenson, Mazara is the fourth rookie in Texas Rangers history to hit 20 homers.

I expect Mazara’s success to continue this season. For the most part, I expect him to serve as Shin-Soo Choo’s backup in the right center-field position. In any case, if Choo gets injured, Mazara is very likely to take over. But if Choo manages to stay healthy, I expect Choo and Mazara to take turns playing the right-field. For the most part, we’ll just have to wait and see. Rangers Manager Jeff Banister could make his decision at the conclusion of Spring Training.

Regardless, Mazara is one of the talents that Rangers fans are excited to see in 2017. If Nomar can play as good or even better this season, he’ll certainly help the Rangers qualify for the playoffs again and he’ll be voted to the All-Star game.

Above all, Mazara’s future in Arlington looks very bright.

