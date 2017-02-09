Texas-San Antonio fends off Southern Mississippi 57-51

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jeff Beverly scored 16 points, added seven boards and four assists, and Texas-San Antonio avenged an early season loss to Southern Mississippi with a 57-51 win on Thursday night.

Nick Allen finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Byron Frohnen added 12 points for the Roadrunners (11-13, 6-5 Conference USA), who improved to 10-1 at home.

The game was a defensive battle most of the way, as neither team reached 40 percent shooting and the Eagles finished with just 17 baskets and made 10 free throws.

Raheem Watts scored 17 and Quinton Campbell added 16 to lead Southern Mississippi (7-17, 4-8). No other Eagle had more than six points, but Cortez Edwards did have 11 boards and eight assists.

UTSA led 46-44 with 8:24 left in the game before scoring seven straight, capped by a Beverly jumper, to take a nine-point lead. Southern Mississippi cut it back to four late, but got no closer.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!