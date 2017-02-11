Texas Tech Basketball Faces Tough Task To Save Its Season

The Texas Tech basketball team finds itself in a precarious position. With a record of just 4-7 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders’ hopes of postseason play are quickly fading. Fortunately, the team still can salvage this season. But doing so will most likely require consecutive wins against the top two teams in the conference.

With close losses piling up and its place in the conference standings falling by the week, the Texas Tech basketball team finds itself in desperate need of a win today. But if a turnaround is to begin this afternoon, it must start with a victory over the No. 3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Making the task even more difficult is the fact that a season-saving win streak will require the Red Raiders to then defeat No. 6 Baylor on Monday. This is the toughest two-game stretch of the season for Chris Beard’s team. Yet, it is also the biggest opportunity.

A weak non-conference schedule and a poor league record have the Red Raiders ranked only No. 89 in the RPI . This ratings system plays heavily in the decision of the NCAA Tournament selection committee come March.

Wins over Kansas (No. 3 in the RPI) and Baylor (No. 1 in the RPI) will certainly help Texas Tech increase its RPI rating and climb back into the NCAA Tournament picture. The question is whether or not this year’s team is capable of such a feat.

Monumental Task

The Texas Tech basketball team needs to win both of its next two games in order to have a resume worthy of the NCAA Tournament. There are only four home games left for the Red Raiders and winning all four would put them at 20 wins for the season.

The Red Raiders have not won a conference road game this season so the remaining home games feel like must-win contests. Unless the team pulls off an unexpected road win, the only route to 20 wins is by defending its home court.

History suggests that 20-win teams from major conferences are likely to be invited to the NCAA Tournament. However, every year at least one team in the 19-21 win range is left out of the big dance.

That is why Texas Tech needs to beat Kansas and Baylor. Two wins over top-10 teams will boost the Red Raiders’ tournament resume more than two road wins at Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

The problem is that the Red Raiders have struggled against Kansas and Baylor for quite some time.

The Red Raiders have lost 15 straight games to the Jayhawks. Since the two teams began facing one another in 1959, Texas Tech is just 4-31 versus KU.

The matchup against Baylor has not been much more pleasant as of late. The Bears have defeated Tech in nine of the last eleven meetings.

Running out of Chances

Making this two-game stretch even more critical is the fact that the Red Raiders are quickly running out of opportunities to notch signature wins. Texas Tech has only one game versus a ranked opponent after Monday’s contest with the Bears.

That game is a tough road test against No. 13 West Virginia, which Texas Tech beat 77-76 last month in Lubbock. Should the Red Raiders fail to knock off Kansas and Baylor, the team will not have the opportunity to add eye-opening wins to its resume.

A five-game winning streak to end the season could thrust Texas Tech into the NCAA Tournament conversation. But that streak would include wins over Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. None of those opponents are strong enough to significantly boost the Red Raiders’ national profile.

An improbable run through the Big 12 Tournament could earn the team an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But that feat is almost impossible to imagine.

Furthermore, it seems highly unlikely for a team that has not won consecutive games in 2017 to knock off two straight top-10 opponents. But likely, that is what the Texas Tech basketball team must do to save its season.

