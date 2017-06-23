Texas Tech to open 2018 season against Ole Miss

Texas Tech announced on Friday it will open the 2018 season against Ole Miss in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.
It’s official.#TexasTech will open the 2018 season at the @TexasKickoff in Houston.
📰: https://t.co/5Kfe6weDOO #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/1oo7bIOY1C
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) June 23, 2017
The two teams previously met in the 2009 Cotton Bowl — a 47-34 Rebels win over the No. 7 Red Raiders.
Ole Miss is also the last SEC team Texas Tech has played in the regular season. The Red Raiders won a 49-45 shootout in Oxford, Miss. in 2003.