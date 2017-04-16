Texas toddler dies after being left inside hot car

Texas police say a toddler has died after being left in a hot car for up to five hours.

Fox 4 Dallas reported Saturday that by the time help arrived Kingston Jackson, who was about to turn 2, was unresponsive. Police believe the boy’s death Friday in Burleson may have been just a terrible accident.

“One family member thought the other family member was taking the child out of the vehicle,” Burleson Police Sgt. Jae Berg told the station. “When they got back in the vehicle and went home, they discovered the child was still in the vehicle.”

The station reports that temperatures reached 82 degrees in Burleson Friday.

“Even if it’s 60, 70, 80 degrees outside, doesn’t mean the interior of the vehicle can’t get into well over 100 degrees,” Berg said.

He told the station the parents were “quite hysterical as you can imagine.”

Residents who live at the Crestmoor Park South Apartments watched emergency crews try to revive the boy.

“He was just a normal little boy,” resident Britany Ernst told the station. “He was so tiny and cute, and adorable.”

