Texas woman accused of shooting, dismembering boyfriend

Police in Louisiana have arrested a Texas woman accused of shooting and dismembering her boyfriend, and dumping parts of his body in southeast Texas.

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Sutton was jailed without bond following her Thursday arrest in Jefferson Parish, near New Orleans.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Sutton, who lives in Baytown, just east of Houston and about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from the Texas-Louisiana border.

Investigators allege Sutton fatally shot 32-year-old Steven Coleman as he slept following an argument, and that she dismembered his body with a machete at a Baytown apartment.

Investigators say a torso was found at a Baytown landfill on Aug. 22, four days after Sutton reported Coleman missing. Coleman was last seen on Aug. 16.

Police say formal identification of Coleman’s body awaits examination of the body parts.