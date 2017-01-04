Thai PM plans driving crackdown after deadly van crash

Thailand’s prime minister is vowing to crack down on the country’s private van transportation industry after a fiery crash that killed 25 people.

Thailand has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the world, and vans — especially used for commuting — have been involved in a number of accidents involving multiple deaths.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday he will tighten regulations on van transport in response to revelations that the van driver responsible for the crash may have skirted regulations and not gotten enough sleep, causing him to doze off while driving.

The van had been on its way to Bangkok from eastern Thailand on Monday when it swerved over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.