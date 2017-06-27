Thames not only Brewer to give Reds pitchers nightmares

In case you’ve forgotten, Eric Thames owned the Cincinnati Reds in April.

The Milwaukee Brewers slugging first baseman cracked eight home runs against Cincinnati — which is the most any Brewers player has hit against the Reds in any season and just one off the team record for most homers against any opponent in any year (George Scott with nine against Detroit in 1975).

No one else in the major leagues has more than eight home runs against an opponent (the Yankees’ Aaron Judge had eight vs. Baltimore, but in 12 games).

In seven games vs. the Reds, Thames is 11 for 25 with 14 runs, 13 RBI and seven walks. That’s good for a bulging slash line of .440/.576/1.400.

But he’s hardly the only Milwaukee hitter to give Cincinnati’s pitching staff nightmares this season.

Hernan Perez has been almost as deadly as Thames. He is 9 for 19 with two doubles, two triples, three homers, six runs and 11 RBI, giving him a slash line of .474/.500/1.263.

Some other Brewers who have raked against Cincinnati in 2017:

Orlando Arcia: 8- for 24 with a double, home run, five runs, four RBI and a slash line of .333/.385/.500.

Ryan Braun: 7 for 25 with three doubles, two home runs, four runs, seven RBI, five walks and a slash line of .280/.400/.640. Braun might be coming off the disabled list at the perfect time.

Manny Pina : 8 for 16 with three doubles, six runs, three RBI, three walks and a slash line of .444/.524/.611.

Travis Shaw: 7 for 22 with a homer and a slash line of .318/.348/.455.

No wonder Milwaukee is averaging 7.57 runs per game against Cincinnati this season thus far.

One player who hasn’t faced Cincinnati yet in 2017 is Eric Sogard, who comes into the series at the Reds batting .353/.462/.529. Based on some of the above numbers, perhaps #NerdPower is about to be unleashed once again.

Other notes:

— Milwaukee is 10-3 (.769) in Junior Guerra’s road starts since 2016, the third-best winning percentage in the majors over that span.

— The Reds are just 8-25 (.242) against teams with a winning record.

— Cincinnati has a major-league best five players with at least 10 home runs and 40 RBI this season. The Brewers have three.

Statistics courtesy STATS and baseball-reference.com