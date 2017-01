Robinson entered the season as one of the top-ranked offensive lineman in the college game, and the 6’6″, 327-pound tackle has, for the most part, lived up to the hype. A dominant run blocker, Robinson still needs to polish his game when it comes to blocking for the pass. That shouldn’t deter teams too match. He’s considered by many to be a top 10 talent.

John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports