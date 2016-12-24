The 10 best rematches in UFC history

Matt Hughes makes his second appearance on this list, this time in one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

Hughes finished Frank Trigg in their first battle via a brutal standing rear-naked choke, so he was understandably confident headed into the rematch. That is, until he accidentally took a groin shot that the referee didn’t see and began eating a barrage of punches before almost succumbing to a rear-naked choke himself.

But Hughes survived, however, grabbed Trigg by the waist, carried him across the Octagon and slammed the former WFA champion on his back. Hughes, feeding off the roaring crowd, immediately mounted Trigg and began raining down punches before taking Trigg’s back and finishing with a RNC … again.