The 10 NBA fanbases with the most to worry about this offseason

Knicks fans shouldn’t be worrying. They should be calling their congressman and rioting in the streets.

This is lunacy, and I believe Phil knows that, and I believe these trade threats don’t go beyond Jackson wanting to reaffirm his alpha status within the organization. Still, playing an ego-driven game of chicken with your once-in-a-generation franchise cornerstone seems like a bad idea, and you can’t count out anything when it comes to the New York front office and its capacity to talk itself into bad decisions.

Best-case scenario: Phil reconciles with Kristaps, resigns and moves to Belize to teach brow-furrowing to underprivileged youths.

Worst-case scenario: The Knicks go Full Leroy Jenkins and trade Kristaps for Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and the Nets’ 2018 Nets first-round pick, causing mass panic and rolling blackouts throughout upper east side.