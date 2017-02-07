The 10 story lines that will shape the NFL offseason

The offseason is a mere two weeks old for the Steelers, and it’s been somewhat of a disaster already. Antonio Brown has been accused of only caring about personal stats, Ben Roethlisberger said he isn’t certain to return next season, and Le’Veon Bell is set to be a free agent. How’s your offseason going so far?

Obviously, it’s likely all three will be in black and yellow next season, but there’s the slim chance that at least one of them won’t be.

Will Brown’s agent force a trade with the Steelers reluctant to give him a long-term deal in response to recent accusations?

Will they feel comfortable paying Bell north of $12 million on the franchise tag if they can’t reach a deal? He does have off-field concerns and an injury history.

Roethlisberger is probably going to return, but what if he doesn’t? That would change the entire landscape of the AFC next season.

Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports