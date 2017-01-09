The 10 WWE stars who will define 2017

Asuka’s arguably spent too much time in WWE’s developmental division, where she’s head and shoulders above her NXT competition and hasn’t lost a single match since coming to WWE.

Asuka’s been so dominant in NXT that whenever she does finally get the call up to the main roster – assuming that happens – she’d logically have to be immediately inserted into the Women’s Championship picture on either show.

The only thing holding Asuka back is her ability on the microphone – she can cut basic promos in English, but she’s not at, say, Shinsuke Nakamura’s level. Still, Asuka’s proven that she can get her point across speaking in Japanese, even if the audience doesn’t understand, and she could always be paired with a manager.

