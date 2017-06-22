The 12 defining moments in Lakers history

No NBA team has fascinated fans more than the Lakers, who became the league’s glitziest team in the ’80s thanks to a charismatic star who brought an exciting style of play, celebrities sitting courtside, the Laker girls and, of course, the rings the franchise won.

The Lakers’ place among the NBA’s elite remained secure for three decades thanks to a new generation of stars who were passed the torch. But all good things must come to an end, and the Lakers finally fell from the heavens. Now, amid the worst four-year stretch in franchise history, they’re trying to return to glory, and they hope Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will lead the way.

Here’s a look at the 12 moments that have defined the Lakers’ rise and fall.

