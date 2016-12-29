The 12 most disappointing teams and athletes of 2016

After becoming the darling of the London 2012 Games at age 17, winning five gold medals (two individuals) and setting an Olympic record in the women’s 100 meter backstroke, the U.S. swimmer fell well short of expectations at Rio, including her own, with zero individual medals.

“I understand so very little about this past week, about how many sacrifices and endless hours of hard work would leave me so far behind where I thought I was capable of being,” the 21-year-old said after the Games. “But understanding will not bring me peace. People knowing that I did everything I possibly could have done, that something beautiful will come out of this and that I will come back stronger than ever before.”

Getty Images Getty Images