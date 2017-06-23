The 15 greatest wrestling crowd chants of all time

It took me about five minutes into watching my first pro wrestling match to realize that wrestling crowds are unlike any other crowds in the world.

I don’t recall the exact moment of realization, but my reaction was something along the lines of “Damn. These people are vocal and organized.”

These are the two common traits that run through the vast and diverse ecosystem of professional wrestling fans. They are expressive and they are precise, and the result is a stadium experience only rivaled by international soccer hooligans in their willingness and ability to express themselves en masse in no uncertain terms.

This is a fancy way of saying “They chant good,” and the following are the 15 greatest crowd chants ever hollered at a pro wrestling event.

Some are short and sweet—simple mantras not unlike the “De-fense” chants and other run-of-the-mine slogans you hear at your average NBA game.

Others, however, are entire phrases of devilish intent and/or mindblowing specificity.

And they are all very good. Because yelling is fun, but yelling compound sentences? Unbeatable.

This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images