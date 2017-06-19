Fifteen of the 26 races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season are now in the books following Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
At the end of the regular season, 16 drivers will advance to NASCAR’s playoffs and contest the championship.
The list will almost certainly change over the next 11 races, but here are the 16 drivers who are in the playoffs as of right now.
1
Kyle Larson, 640 points
The Michigan winner leads in regular-season points and is third in playoff points with 13. Larson is having a breakout season for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Second in regular-season points, Truex has won two races and an amazing 10 stages in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota, giving him a series-high 20 playoff points.
Hard to believe, but Busch hasn’t won a Cup race since last year’s Brickyard 400. He does have four playoff points, though. His Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has been fast.
In Stewart-Haas Racing’s first year with Ford, Harvick has been the team’s top performer. He has three playoff points.
Although he’s still chasing his first Cup race victory in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Elliott has been solid from a points perspective and has picked up two playoff points.
The Team Penske driver is the fourth and final driver to have double-digit playoff points. A two-time race winner so far this year, Keselowski has 12 playoff points.
Although he’s a solid seventh in points after 15 races, McMurray has yet to win or amass any playoff points in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
The seven-time Cup champion and driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is the only driver to win three times this year. He has 15 playoff points, second only to Martin Truex Jr.’s 20. In terms of regular season standings, Johnson is eighth in points.
Like his three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates, Hamlin is still looking for his first race victory of 2017. He has 2 playoff points.
Logano has one victory in his Team Penske Ford, but it doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because it is an “encumbered” win. Logano has earned a single playoff point so far.
Ranked 11th in points right now, Kenseth has no victories in 2017 and is on the playoff bubble. The next first-time winner of the season would knock Kenseth out of the top-16 playoff seeds. The 2003 champion has one playoff point.
The second-year Wood Brothers Racing driver would be the No. 5 playoff seed right now because he has eight playoff points, more than any other one-win driver. Blaney has 376 regular-season points, which ranks 13th.
The Daytona 500 winner picked up five playoff points when he won the biggest race of his career earlier this season.
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 354
By winning the first race of his Cup career earlier this year at Talladega, Stenhouse punched his playoff ticket. That win gave him five playoff points.
Late-race pit strategy put Newman in position to win at Phoenix and all but lock him into the NASCAR playoffs. So far, Newman has five playoff points.
Although he’s ranked 20th in points, Dillon’s victory in the Coca-Cola 600 means he’s going to the NASCAR playoffs. And he has tallied five playoff bonus points so far.
11
