The 20 best NASCAR short-track racers of all-time

If you’re a race fan, it’s a great time of year: short-track season. The next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races are at tracks that are 0.75 miles or shorter. That means lots of fender banging, trading paint and short tempers.

In other words, good old-fashioned, back-to-the-roots racing.

Hard racing. Take-no-prisoners racing. Real racing.

Following the off weekend for Easter break, NASCAR will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the second short-track race of 2017 — the Food City 500 on April 23 (2 p.m. ET, FOX).

We look at the 20 greatest NASCAR Premier Series short-track winners of all time. The top 12 on this list are all members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Stats provided by DriverAverages.com.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images