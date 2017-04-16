The 20 best NASCAR short-track racers of all-time

If you’re a race fan, it’s a great time of year: short-track season. The next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races are at tracks that are 0.75 miles or shorter. That means lots of fender banging, trading paint and short tempers.
In other words, good old-fashioned, back-to-the-roots racing.
Hard racing. Take-no-prisoners racing. Real racing.
Following the off weekend for Easter break, NASCAR will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the second short-track race of 2017 — the Food City 500 on April 23 (2 p.m. ET, FOX).
We look at the 20 greatest NASCAR Premier Series short-track winners of all time. The top 12 on this list are all members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Stats provided by DriverAverages.com.
Jack Smith, 11 short-track wins
In his career, which ran from 1949-64, a little more than half of Smith’s victories came at short tracks. He won three times at the old Concord Speedway, not far from where Charlotte Motor Speedway sits today.
In 1963, Lorenzen became the first driver in NASCAR history to win more than $100,000 in a single season. Six of his 13 short-track victories came at Martinsville Speedway.
Another driver who loves Martinsville Speedway is seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson, who has nine victories at the Virginia short track.
The two-time NASCAR champion won three times at Richmond International Raceway, which was his best short track.
The driver who immortalized The Fabulous Hudson Hornet won four races at the long-defunct Palm Beach Speedway half-mile track in South Florida.
A South Carolina native, Baker’s NASCAR Hall of Fame career included four victories at Columbia Speedway in the Palmetto State.
The four-time NASCAR champion was good at most every discipline of stock-car racing. Gordon won nine races at Martinsville Speedway, including his 93rd and final race victory in 2015.
One of the sport’s truly underrated drivers, Paschal won three times each at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.
The patriarch of the Petty clan, Lee won four times at Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway in the western part of the state.
The former Team Penske star won nine races at Bristol Motor Speedway and another seven at Martinsville Speedway.
Six of White’s short-track victories came at Bowman-Gray Stadium, a track in Winston-Salem, N.C., that still hosts races today.
The Intimidator was known to rattle some cages at short tracks, especially Bristol Motor Speedway, where he won nine times.
The three-time champion was good at a lot of short tracks, including Bristol Motor Speedway, where he won nine races.
Isaac won four times at each of three NASCAR short tracks: Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Columbia Speedway, both in South Carolina, and his home track, Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
The legendary moonshiner-turned-racer cut his teeth on dirt tracks, like many of the old-school racers. He won seven races at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
During his career, Allison won races at a lot of tracks. Among the short tracks, his greatest success came at Richmond International Raceway, where he won seven times.
Don’t let the nickname “Gentlemen Ned” fool you: Jarrett, a two-time NASCAR champion, was one of the toughest drivers of his era. His best track was Piedmont (S.C.) Interstate Fairgrounds, where he won seven races.
When you hear Pearson’s name you think Darlington Raceway, where he won 10 races, or Michigan International Speedway, where he had nine victories. But Pearson also won six short-track races at Richmond International Raceway.
A fantastic short-track racer, D.W. won 12 times at Bristol Motor Speedway, 11 races at Martinsville Speedway and 10 more at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The margin by which Petty leads those behind him is mind-boggling. “The King” won 15 times each at Martinsville Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway and 12 more at Richmond International Raceway.
