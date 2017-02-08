The 21 greatest athletes of the 21st century (so far)

David Foster Wallace once wrote about Federer’s backhand so it seems foolish for me to try and improve on that. From his seminal Roger Federer as Religious Experience:

[Federer’s] backhand [is] a one-hander that he can drive flat, load with topspin, or slice — the slice with such snap that the ball turns shapes in the air and skids on the grass to maybe ankle height.

It’s the most beautiful stroke in sports and has, I believe, kept the one-hander alive in an era of two-handed indoctrination. (If you want to pattern yourself off Federer’s game – and who wouldn’t – the one-handed backhand is the place to start.)

Federer once won eight of 10 majors, losing twice to the greatest clay-court player ever (Nadal) at the French Open. His first 16 majors came in 27 tournaments, a staggering feat for which there’s no equal in sports. But after passing Pete Sampras for most majors, Federer’s record has looked vulnerable a half-dozen times, with seemingly unstoppable onslaughts put on by Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But remarkably, Federer has held.

The latest assault on the G.O.A.T. mark happened two weeks ago when The Fed played Rafa in a turn-back-the-clock Australian Open final that would either end with a Federer up just two majors (17-15) or a Federer win that would put him up four (18-14). He won and now that lead, over a 30-going-on-40 Nadal, seems safe. Whether Novak Djokovic (12 majors before turning 30) can defy the odds and win seven majors in his 30s will be the big story to watch as the post-Roger/Rafa era eventually unfolds. (Federer has won two Slams after 30, by the way, though he’d have a lot more if he hadn’t had to face Djokovic.) It’s doubtful, though. This is one torch Federer will never have to pass.

Getty Images Getty Images