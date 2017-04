I’ve drained multiple off-balance, moving corner threes as time expired with amethyst Giannis and that is all you need to know about this card.

Buy or Sell: Buy. Amethyst Greek Freak has more total attributes (3,788) stuffed into his 6’11” frame than diamond Dream Team Magic Johnson (3,773) and Patrick Ewing (3,732). And for some dumb reason, you can get him for around 40,000 MT at auction nowadays.