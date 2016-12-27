The 25 greatest rap sports references of 2016

The Song: “Ego”

They call you fat and lazy, your commentary crazy

They photoshop your face on a box of McCormick gravy

And now that inner voice, that ego, making you get wavy

Change your diet, hit the gym

And say “What were you saying to me?”

The ego makes you do it, it makes you face the music

Or run away from life so fast that you’ll outsprint Carl Lewis

“Ego” is Tribe taking a different look at vanity, which is, as Q-Tip argues, a fight-or-flight sense of pride that kicks in when everything seems terrible. It can make you change your life, or it can send you running for the hills faster than Carl Lewis—a former American gold-medal-winning sprinter.

Be the former, guys.

