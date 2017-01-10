37.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The 33 counts against Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof

The 33 counts against Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof

By FOX News -
27

CHARLESTON, S.C. –  A jury on Tuesday sentenced Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death. Last month, the same jury found Roof guilty of all 33 federal counts against him. Here are the charges:

– Hate crime resulting in death (nine counts).

– Hate crime involving an attempt to kill (three counts).

– Obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death (nine counts).

– Obstruction of exercise of religion involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon (three counts).

– Use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (nine counts).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB