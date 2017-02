What would Bill Belichick have to say about that? We have an idea.

More Buzzer Videos Watch David Johnson jump out of pool Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be in the pit at your next rock concert Charles Oakley: ‘I don’t know why I’m not welcome in the Garden’ Anthony Johnson doesn’t believe Daniel Cormier Conor McGregor posts boxing video on Instagram Kevin Harvick may be raising golf’s next superstar More Buzzer Videos