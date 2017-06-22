The 5 best active Cup drivers who are winless on road courses

Want proof that road racing the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is hard? Check this out: The last eight Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup races at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California’s lush wine country have produced eight different winners.

And the retirements from NASCAR of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Marcos Ambrose and Juan Pablo Montoya has left a vacuum among skilled road racers. Those four drivers alone combined for 21 Cup road-course wins.

The field for Sunday’s race at Sonoma? Collectively, the 38 drivers entered for this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 have won a total 13 Cup road-course races, with only one driver — Kyle Busch — winning more than once at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, the two road courses on the Cup circuit.

All of which begs an interesting question: Who are the best active drivers who are winless on road courses? We looked it up, so you don’t have to.

