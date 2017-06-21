On June 12, the Yankees were a season-best 15 games over .500 and a season-high four games in front of the rest of the AL East. And then it all fell apart. Nine days later, they are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak that has dropped them into second place.
What suddenly went wrong? Well, it’s been a combination of things – seven actually:
Rotation regression
CC Sabathia, who tossed four scoreless innings in the first game of this skid before leaving with a hamstring injury, is weeks away from returning. The other four Yankees to start during this winless stretch – Michael Pineda, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Cessa – have allowed 23 earned runs in 31.1 innings pitched.
First base failures
Chris Carter is struggling to keep his batting average above .200 and has seen his OPS drop more than 150 points from his 41-homer season on Milwaukee in 2016. And he entered the season as the backup. Greg Bird, the projected starter, hasn’t played since May 1 because of an ankle injury that has featured frustrating setbacks. Not surprisingly, Yankees first basemen rank last in the AL with a .646 OPS.
Not-so-hot corner
With Chase Headley struggling, the plan apparently was for prized prospect Gleyber Torres – who primarily has played shortstop in the minors – to get in some work at third base at Triple-A. However, Torres needs season-ending Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing elbow after suffering an injury on a headfirst slide this past Saturday. As a group, Yankees third basemen are 13th in the AL with a .664 OPS.
Clippard’s collapse
Aroldis Chapman’s return was supposed to further bolster to a bullpen that had been among the team’s biggest strengths. However, Tyler Clippard, who has shifted from an eighth-inning setup role back to a seventh-inning role, has set back the relief corps. His brutal outing Tuesday (three earned runs in 0.1 innings) was the third time in four appearances that he has been scored upon during this seven-game losing streak.
Aaron Hicks’ absence
When Jacoby Ellsbury hit the DL after a collision with the outfield wall on May 24, Hicks stepped in and played like an All-Star. From May 24-June 14, Hicks slashed .342/.409/.566 with 11 doubles, 15 runs and 16 RBI – but then he was sidelined three games by an Achilles injury. The Yankees lost all three, and also lost in Hicks’ return Tuesday.
West Coast woes
The skid began in Los Angeles with an extra-innings loss to the Angels, then continued in Oakland during a four-game sweep. This isn’t the first time an East Coast team struggled during a cross-country trip. In fact, the Red Sox – who just took over first place from the Yankees in the AL East – lost three of four in Oakland last month. Also worth noting: Five of the Yankees’ six losses on the West Coast were by two runs or fewer, so it’s not like they were getting blown out.
The marathon
Over the course of a 162-game season, every team has ups and downs. Remember, New York had won six straight games prior to this seven-game skid. These corrections happen, especially for a team with so many young stars that most likely had overachieved for much of the first two months. The Yankees’ season ultimately will be defined by how they respond to these challenges.
