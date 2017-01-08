The 7 ex-NBA coaches who most deserve another shot

George Karl was in the news for all the wrong reasons the past couple weeks, as the former NBA coach took shots at seemingly everyone he ever worked with in his upcoming book.

And after the juiciest tidbits leaked, Karl looked upon the scorched earth at his feet and decided, “Yes, now is the time to voice the fact that I would like another coaching job, please.”

We have some bad news for Karl: After all this, he’s probably not going to get that chance. NBA coaching gigs are a precious commodity, and franchises are looking to first-timers from the assistant and college ranks with increasing regularity. That’s probably the right decision; fresh perspectives often lead to success (with some glaring failures among those coaching rookies, to be sure).

For teams who prefer experience, however, here are seven ex-coaches not named “George Karl” who most deserve another look.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images