The 7 worst No. 1 overall picks since the start of the NBA Draft lottery

Bennett was a surprise choice by the Cavaliers as the first pick in 2013; most of the latest mock drafts at the time had Nerlens Noel or even Alex Len ending up in that No. 1 spot. But since the best players that year were largely unpredicted, the Cavs didn’t necessarily do as poorly here as history seems to suggest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (15th), Rudy Gobert (27th) and C.J. McCollum (10th) are the best players to emerge from the 2013 class thus far, and while Bennett has averaged just 4.4 points over four NBA seasons for four different teams, there wasn’t a sure thing available at the top of the lottery that the Cavs decided to pass on to make Bennett their choice.

USA TODAY Sports Howard Smith