It almost feels weird putting Hightower on this list, because he’s gotten plenty of accolades in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, but I still don’t think he’s getting proper credit for how incredible he was in this game.

It wasn’t only the strip sack that forever altered the course of football history. In the third quarter, with the Falcons driving and looking to put the game away, it was Hightower bursting past Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews — which forced Matthews to wrestle him to the ground. Penalty, failure to get first down, punt. Brady got the ball back, and the Patriots still had a chance.

It changed the entire game, even before the strip sack. Brady got the job done, but Hightower was the man who jump-started the Patriots’ comeback.

Richard Mackson Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports