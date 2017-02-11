On this Saturday morning, we hope you’re well — and we hope you’re ready to feel deep within your soul.

The Atlanta Falcons released a post-Super Bowl video on Friday, narrated by former NFL running back and current Georgia Tech team chaplain Derrick Moore, and it is absolutely epic. A lot of the time, when a piece of content on the internet includes an embedded video, people don’t watch. We know that.

So we want to take a second to encourage you to turn on your speakers or put in your headphones and enjoy this heartbroken explanation of “brotherhood.”

The Brotherhood was built to rise again. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/t0iiIzBVvY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 10, 2017

“Brotherhood is not the product of prosperity. Brotherhood is a bond formed by commitment in times of darkness — hurting. Our effort, our passion, our fight; we gave it all. Frustratingly close, but ultimately short.

“Devastated, we’re now faced with two choices. We stay down and allow this moment to defeat us. Or we absorb this pain. We feel every ounce of it, and then we get back up, and we fight harder. Because we did not get what we came for. This moment will not define us; our response will.

“So we dig deeper. We pick ourselves up, we come back stronger than before — and we push those next to us to do the same. This is the standard our brotherhood demands.

“Our story. Our dream. We’ve built the foundation. No, our brotherhood was not lost in the darkness. The darkness just fuses our bond and fuels our destiny.

“In brotherhood, we fall. In brotherhood, we trust. In brotherhood, we rise.”

Maybe that’s not technically a “hype video,” but it makes us want to get on the field and work to get the Falcons back to the promised land in 2017 — and we’re not even Atlanta fans.